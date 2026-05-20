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Matilda--The Musical at MAC

Matilda--The Musical at MAC

MATILDA--THE MUSICAL
June 18-21 and 25-27: Matilda

Based on the 1988 novel Matilda by Roald Dahl, the musical centers on Matilda Wormwood, a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers. She is unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher Miss Honey. During her first term at school, the two forge a bond as Miss Honey begins to recognize and appreciate Matilda’s extraordinary personality. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves to punish those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts and could be the school pupils’ saving grace!

June 18-21 and 25-27

Tickets available for all the performance at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=mac

Magnolia Arts Center
General $20 Students/Seniors/Military $15
07:30 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jun 21, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Magnolia Arts Center
(888) 622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
http://

Artist Group Info

kturnage46@yahoo.com
Magnolia Arts Center
1703 East 14th Street
Greenville, North Carolina 27858
(888)622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
https://magnoliaartscenter.com/