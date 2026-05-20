Matilda--The Musical at MAC

MATILDA--THE MUSICAL

June 18-21 and 25-27: Matilda

Based on the 1988 novel Matilda by Roald Dahl, the musical centers on Matilda Wormwood, a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers. She is unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher Miss Honey. During her first term at school, the two forge a bond as Miss Honey begins to recognize and appreciate Matilda’s extraordinary personality. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves to punish those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts and could be the school pupils’ saving grace!

June 18-21 and 25-27

Tickets available for all the performance at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=mac