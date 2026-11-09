Lunch & Learn: Northern Investment/Southern Commercial Fishing Post Civil War

Following the Civil War fishermen went from feeding their families and small markets to developing into an industry that fed millions. Join the New Bern Historical Society for Lunch and Learn Wednesday January 13 at 11:30am, at the Carolina Colours Pavilion at 3300 Waterscape Way. They will host David Bennett, Curator of Maritime History at the North Carolina Maritime Museum system.

Bennett will explore the migration of northern entrepreneurs and fishermen into North Carolina following the end of the Civil War. These men introduced new fishing boats, equipment, and methods that resulted in the rapid expansion and increased profitability of North Carolina's commercial fishing industry.

At the North Carolina Maritime Museum system, Bennett researches, teaches, and presents on the history of North Carolina’s commercial fishing industry, boatbuilding, and related maritime heritage. He oversees the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center in Beaufort. The Center is a working boatbuilding facility that comes alive with the sounds and smells of traditional North Carolina wooden boatbuilding. Bennett is originally from Morehead City, North Carolina. He has a B.A. in History from UNC-Chapel Hill and an M.A. in Maritime History from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom. His research interests focus on North Carolina's commercial fishing industry as well as traditional workboats

Prepaid reservations for Lunch & Learn are required. The cost is $25 for Historical Society members, and $28 for nonmembers, which includes a buffet meal format.

Wine and beer are available for purchase. Reservations open November 30 at www.NewBernHistorical.org or at the New Bern Historical Society Office at 511 Broad St. or by calling 252-638-8558.

