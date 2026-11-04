Local Author Fest
Local Author Fest
The Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library will be hosting its Local Author Fest on Saturday, November 14 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Take this opportunity to meet with local authors from Lenoir, Jones and Greene County and receive signed copies of their works.
Call the Information Services Department at 252.527.7066 ext. 134 to learn more!
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Neuse Regional Libraries
2525277066
nrl@neuselibrary.org
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org