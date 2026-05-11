Library Resources to Grow Your Business
Library Resources to Grow Your Business
Learn how the Library can provide free help with market research, industry reports, sales volume data, consumer analytics, community data, and more!
Call the Information Services Department at 252.527.7066 ext. 134 to register.
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 22 May 2026
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org