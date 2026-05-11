Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Library Resources to Grow Your Business

Library Resources to Grow Your Business

Learn how the Library can provide free help with market research, industry reports, sales volume data, consumer analytics, community data, and more!

Call the Information Services Department at 252.527.7066 ext. 134 to register.

Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 22 May 2026
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.
Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org
https://www.neuselibrary.org/