Leandro vs State of NC- Does the Conversative Legislature in Raleigh Want Most of North Carolina's Citizens Ignorant?

This month Carr Ipock (former member of the Craven County Board of Education and Jennifer Dacey ((tentative) and current member of the Craven Board of Education) will discuss the Leandro vs the State of North Carolina lawsuit (1994).

The Leandro case originated when Leandro successfully sued the state so several rural school districts would be appropriately funded as the rural county's local property tax could not supplement the schools comparable to wealthier districts and meet the "sound, basic education" requirements.

The state supreme court affirmed the Leandro position (2002) and ordered state officials to fund multi-year comprehensive remedial plans. However, in April 2026, the conservative state supreme court ruled 4-3 that the judicial branch lacks the constitutional authority to compel the legislature to spend state funds, vacating the prior enforcement orders.

The case and appropriate funding for rural schools has been fought by the republican legislature yet these same legislators were able to pass school vouchers for use towards private school costs. Do the republicans want a large segment of the state's population ignorant?

Light refreshments will be provided.

The Humanists and Freethinkers of New Bern is a chapter of the American Humanists Association

This event is free, however, donations to offset the event costs are accepted.