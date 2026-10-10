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Lauren Jelencovich

Lauren Jelencovich

An American classical crossover soprano, Lauren Jelencovich is known for her powerful voice, elegant stage presence, and ability to blend classical technique with contemporary musical styles. She has become especially recognized for her work with composer and producer Yanni, performing as a featured vocalist on international tours and recordings. Jelencovich trained in classical music and opera, yet she performs a diverse repertoire that includes Broadway, pop and cinematic music. A dynamic and captivating live entertainer, her performances are noted for their emotional intensity and polished professionalism.

The Old Theater
$30
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Pamlico Musical Society [24508]
2526172125
pamlicomusic@gmail.com
https://www.pamlicomusic.org

Artist Group Info

Lauren Jelencovich
chflood9250@gmail.com
https://www.laurenjelencovich.com
The Old Theater
609 Broad Street
Oriental, North Carolina 28571
oldtheaternews@gmail.com
http://www.oldtheater.org