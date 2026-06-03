Jones County Community Hope (JCCH) is presenting its 5th Annual Juneteenth Festival.

Friday June 19th will be the Scholarship Banquet. It starts at 6:30pm. Your admittance ticket will include dinner, witnessing the crowning of our Juneteenth King, Queen, Prince, and Princess and hear from our 3 2026 Scholarship winners. Entertainment will be "The Blue Notes featuring Tony Brooks" . Mr. Brooks is an original member of Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes. There will be a meet and greet with the Blue Notes at 5:30. Tickets are $50 and funds will be used to support our annual Juneteenth Scholarship.

JCCH is a 501c3 organization that is continually providing services to the community. This event is sponsored by JCCH and the Jones County Arts Council. For more information, contact Beverly Hines at contact us@jcchope.org or 252-670-7093.