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Juneteenth Festival

Juneteenth Festival

Jones County Community Hope (JCCH) is presenting its 5th Annual Juneteenth Festival.
Friday June 19th will be the Scholarship Banquet. It starts at 6:30pm. Your admittance ticket will include dinner, witnessing the crowning of our Juneteenth King, Queen, Prince, and Princess and hear from our 3 2026 Scholarship winners. Entertainment will be "The Blue Notes featuring Tony Brooks" . Mr. Brooks is an original member of Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes. There will be a meet and greet with the Blue Notes at 5:30. Tickets are $50 and funds will be used to support our annual Juneteenth Scholarship.

JCCH is a 501c3 organization that is continually providing services to the community. This event is sponsored by JCCH and the Jones County Arts Council. For more information, contact Beverly Hines at contact us@jcchope.org or 252-670-7093.

Jones County Civic Center
$50.00
05:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jones County Community Hope
252-670-7093
contactus@jcchope.org
www.jcchope.org

Artist Group Info

The Blue Notes featuring Tony Brooks
Jones County Civic Center
832 NC Hwy 58 S
Trenton, North Carolina 28585
252-448-9621
jcheritagefestival@jonescountync.gov
https://jcheritagefestival.com/