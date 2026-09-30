Step back in time during the 15th Annual John Lawson Legacy Days, a three-day celebration of history, heritage, and community at the Grifton Museum. This year’s event is especially significant as we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, the 50th anniversary of the Grifton Museum, and 15 years of John Lawson Legacy Days.

Visitors can experience living history demonstrations, historical interpreters and reenactors, educational exhibits, guest speakers, period crafts and activities, museum exhibits, and programs exploring the many people and stories that have shaped eastern North Carolina. The weekend will feature history spanning the region’s Native American and colonial heritage through later periods of North Carolina and American history.

Named for explorer and naturalist John Lawson, whose travels through the Carolinas in the early 1700s produced one of the most important early accounts of the region, John Lawson Legacy Days brings history to life for visitors of all ages.

Special programs will take place throughout the weekend, with opportunities to meet historians, museums, heritage organizations, reenactors, and craftspeople while exploring the Grifton Museum and Indian Village.

October 16–18, 2026

Grifton Museum | Grifton, North Carolina

Come spend the weekend with us and discover the people, places, and stories that made history!