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Jingle Art Jam at Emerge Gallery

Jingle Art Jam at Emerge Gallery

Jingle Art Jam is one of Emerge Gallery & Art Center's annual fundraisers. Emerge Members get the chance to shop the Holiday Artist Market first! The market features handmade fine arts and crafts. The gallery is set up in a booth style with each booth featuring one artist or business. We will have beer and wine tastings from Coastal Beverage and Aji, hors d'oeuvres highlighting our Downtown restaurants, live music, and an art activity.

Emerge Gallery & Art Center
Members Event
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Emerge Gallery & Art Center
2525516947
info@emergegallery.com
www.emergegallery.com

Artist Group Info

sarah@pittcountyarts.org
Emerge Gallery & Art Center
404 Evans Street
Greenville, North Carolina 27858
2525516947
info@emergegallery.com
www.emergegallery.com