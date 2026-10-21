Jingle Art Jam at Emerge Gallery

Jingle Art Jam is one of Emerge Gallery & Art Center's annual fundraisers. Emerge Members get the chance to shop the Holiday Artist Market first! The market features handmade fine arts and crafts. The gallery is set up in a booth style with each booth featuring one artist or business. We will have beer and wine tastings from Coastal Beverage and Aji, hors d'oeuvres highlighting our Downtown restaurants, live music, and an art activity.