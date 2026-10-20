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Illuminare sings Beyond the Veil: A Concert of Remembrance, Hope, and Eternity

Illuminare sings Beyond the Veil: A Concert of Remembrance, Hope, and Eternity

Illuminare, the professional choir of the Crystal Coast Music Initiative (CCMI), presents Beyond the Veil on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 215 Ann Street in Beaufort. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, and reservations are not required.

Presented on All Saints’ Day, the concert explores loss, remembrance, consolation, and hope through expressive choral music. The centerpiece is John Rutter’s Requiem. For this work, Illuminare will be joined by the St. Paul’s Parish Choir and a chamber orchestra.

Additional choral selections will deepen the evening’s reflection on memory, mortality, and peace. The program welcomes both longtime choral music enthusiasts and those experiencing this repertoire for the first time.

Illuminare is the professional choral ensemble of CCMI, which works to enrich the Crystal Coast through high-quality classical vocal music performances, music education, and community cultural experiences.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Coast Music Initiative
info@crystalcoastmusic.org
www.crystalcoastmusic.org
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
215 Ann St.
Beaufort, North Carolina 28516
info@crystalcoastmusic.org
www.crystalcoastmusic.org