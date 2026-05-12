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How Safe Is New Bern City Water? Understanding Our Local Water Supply and Water Quality

How Safe Is New Bern City Water? Understanding Our Local Water Supply and Water Quality

Jordan B. Hughes, P.E., Director of Water Resources for the City of New Bern will speak on where the City of New Bern gets its drinking water and how the local water supply is managed. He will provide an overview of the City’s water treatment process, including the steps taken to provide safe, reliable drinking water. There will be a discussion of emerging contaminants, including PFAS and PFOA, and how they may impact drinking water systems, as well as ongoing efforts by the City to maintain water quality, protect public health, and plan for future regulatory requirements.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of New Bern
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026

Event Supported By

Carolina Nature Coalition
carolinanaturecoalitionnewbern@gmail.com
https://www.carolinanaturecoalition.org
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of New Bern
308 Meadows Street
New Bern, North Carolina 28562
(252) 497-2875
csnzvely@uuma.org