How Safe Is New Bern City Water? Understanding Our Local Water Supply and Water Quality

Jordan B. Hughes, P.E., Director of Water Resources for the City of New Bern will speak on where the City of New Bern gets its drinking water and how the local water supply is managed. He will provide an overview of the City’s water treatment process, including the steps taken to provide safe, reliable drinking water. There will be a discussion of emerging contaminants, including PFAS and PFOA, and how they may impact drinking water systems, as well as ongoing efforts by the City to maintain water quality, protect public health, and plan for future regulatory requirements.