Holiday Music With The Tar River Community Band
Holiday Music With The Tar River Community Band
The Tar River Community Band will present a concert of holiday favorites in the Greenville Mall, center court area.
Greenville Mall
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Tar River Community Band
252-412-1441
simmonska@ecu.edu
Artist Group Info
Tar River Community Band
SIMMONSKA@ecu.edu
Greenville Mall
614 Greenville Blvd. SEGreenville , North Carolina 27858
2524121441
janpanc@gmail.com