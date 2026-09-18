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History of the New Bern Fire Department - Lunch & Learn

History of the New Bern Fire Department - Lunch & Learn

We hear the sirens, see the red trucks and we know the New Bern Fire Department is on the way to help. They always have, as far back as we can remember. But go farther back and see how they began. Join the New Bern Historical Society for a great lunch while learning about the origin of the firemen's museum and the beginnings of the New Bern Fire Department. On Wednesday, December 2 at 11:30am, speaker John Lewis will explore how the two earliest fire companies were formed and how the companies evolved over time.

Prepaid reservations for Lunch & Learn are required. Online reservations open October 30. The cost is $25 for Historical Society members, and $28 for nonmembers, which includes a buffet meal format. Go to www.NewBernHistorical.org or call 252-638-8558.

Carolina Colours Pavilion
$25-$28
11:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Bern Historical Society
12526388558
adminoffice@newbernhistorical.org
New Bern Historical Society [15829]
Carolina Colours Pavilion
3300 Waterscape Way
New Bern, North Carolina 28562