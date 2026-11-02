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Historic Beaufort's Christmas Candlelight Tour

Historic Beaufort's Christmas Candlelight Tour

December 12 | 4:00pm - 8:00pm | $25.00 Each

Make It a Beaufort Holiday Tradition!

Whether it is a first visit or an annual tradition, the Christmas Candlelight Tour offers an opportunity to slow down, gather with family and friends, and experience historic Beaufort in an entirely different light.

Guests are encouraged to dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes as portions of the tour take place outdoors. The evening is designed to be enjoyed at a leisurely pace, allowing visitors to explore the historic district, admire the holiday decorations and take in the atmosphere of one of North Carolina’s most picturesque coastal towns.

For more information visit www.beauforthistoricisite.org, call 252.728.5225, or stop in at the Beaufort Historic Site Welcome Center, 130 Turner Street.

*This is a fundraiser, tickets are non-refundable and considered a donation to the BHA.

Beaufort Historic Site
25
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Beaufort Historical Association
2527285225
pr@beauforthistoricsite.org
www.beauforthistoricsite.org
Beaufort Historic Site
130 Turner Street
Beaufort, North Carolina 28516
2527285225
pr@beauforthistoricsite.org
http://www.beauforthistoricsite.org