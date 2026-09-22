The Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra will be returning to The Old Theater November 1st for 2 shows, at 2:00 and 7:00.

Hayde is a seven-piece acoustic band from Oslo, Norway, that has captured hearts in both Europe and the US with their unique blend of American bluegrass and Nordic folk – a style dubbed “Nordicana”.

You don't want to miss this world renowned group performing in The Old Theater's intimate 150 seat auditorium. Tickets are $40.00, and are available at Nautical Wheelers in Oriental and New Bern, or online at www.oldtheater.org.