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New Bern, NC 28562

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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra

Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra

The Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra will be returning to The Old Theater November 1st for 2 shows, at 2:00 and 7:00.
Hayde is a seven-piece acoustic band from Oslo, Norway, that has captured hearts in both Europe and the US with their unique blend of American bluegrass and Nordic folk – a style dubbed “Nordicana”.
You don't want to miss this world renowned group performing in The Old Theater's intimate 150 seat auditorium. Tickets are $40.00, and are available at Nautical Wheelers in Oriental and New Bern, or online at www.oldtheater.org.

The Old Theater in Oriental
$40.00
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Old Theater
publicist@oldtheater.org
www.oldtheater.org

Artist Group Info

Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra
The Old Theater in Oriental
609 Broad Street
Oriental, North Carolina 28571