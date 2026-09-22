Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra
Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra
The Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra will be returning to The Old Theater November 1st for 2 shows, at 2:00 and 7:00.
Hayde is a seven-piece acoustic band from Oslo, Norway, that has captured hearts in both Europe and the US with their unique blend of American bluegrass and Nordic folk – a style dubbed “Nordicana”.
You don't want to miss this world renowned group performing in The Old Theater's intimate 150 seat auditorium. Tickets are $40.00, and are available at Nautical Wheelers in Oriental and New Bern, or online at www.oldtheater.org.
The Old Theater in Oriental
$40.00
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Old Theater
publicist@oldtheater.org
Artist Group Info
Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra
The Old Theater in Oriental
609 Broad StreetOriental, North Carolina 28571