Greenville's The Voice--Preliminary #3
Greenville's The Voice--Preliminary #3
Greenville’s The Voice–Preliminary 3
Saturday, August 8
7:00 pm at Magnolia Arts Center
MAC’s The Voice was a huge success last year, and this year is proving to be the same. As with the previous two preliminaries, judges will advance four entrants to the Finals. An audience favorite will also advance. Each contestant will perform two songs (of his or her choice). We had sold-out crowds for the first two preliminaries, so get your tickets now! Come vote for your favorite!
All tickets $10. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=mac
Magnolia Arts Center
All tickets $10
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Magnolia Arts Center
(888) 622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
Artist Group Info
kturnage46@yahoo.com
Magnolia Arts Center
1703 East 14th StreetGreenville, North Carolina 27858
(888)622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com