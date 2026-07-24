Greenville’s The Voice–Preliminary 3

Saturday, August 8

7:00 pm at Magnolia Arts Center

MAC’s The Voice was a huge success last year, and this year is proving to be the same. As with the previous two preliminaries, judges will advance four entrants to the Finals. An audience favorite will also advance. Each contestant will perform two songs (of his or her choice). We had sold-out crowds for the first two preliminaries, so get your tickets now! Come vote for your favorite!

All tickets $10. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=mac