Goose Creek After Dark - Haunted Longleaf Trail

A Spooktacular Night at the Park!

Grab your family and friends and get ready for a night of Halloween fun, creepy surprises, and a few friendly frights!

Take a walk through Goose Creek’s Haunted Trail adventure where you never know what might be lurking around the next corner. There may be some spooky sights, silly scares, and plenty of Halloween fun along the way!

Come if you dare!

Admission: School supplies to benefit students of Beaufort County schools.

