Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Goose Creek After Dark - Haunted Longleaf Trail

Goose Creek After Dark - Haunted Longleaf Trail

A Spooktacular Night at the Park!
Grab your family and friends and get ready for a night of Halloween fun, creepy surprises, and a few friendly frights!
Take a walk through Goose Creek’s Haunted Trail adventure where you never know what might be lurking around the next corner. There may be some spooky sights, silly scares, and plenty of Halloween fun along the way!
Come if you dare!
Admission: School supplies to benefit students of Beaufort County schools.

Goose Creek State Park
FREE
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Friends of Goose Creek State Park
(252) 923-2191
goosecreeks@ncparks.gov
Goose Creek State Park
2190 Camp Leach Road
Washington, North Carolina 27889
(252) 923-2191
goose.creek@ncparks.gov
https://www.ncparks.gov/state-parks/goose-creek-state-park