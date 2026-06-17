From Vision to Surface: A Juneteenth Special

In honor of Juneteenth, we invite you to join us in celebrating African American freedom, resilience, culture, and contributions to the New Bern community. Join us June 18, from 6:00–8:00 PM, for a special evening featuring members of our artist team.

Guests will receive a special sneak peek at the latest developments on the new sculpture that will soon be installed in Wilson Park in downtown New Bern. The new sculpture will honor African American artisans who shaped New Bern between from 1770 through1900. Guests will also get to be the first to learn the title of the sculpture which will be revealed at the event!

As you know, we’ve already broken ground for the sculpture’s base and are preparing the site for installation this summer. Guests will have the chance to enjoy refreshments, meet the artists and project team, and engage in conversation about the power of public art to tell stories, inspire dialogue, and strengthen community connections. Bring the whole family and learn more about the power of public art.

This event is FREE to the public, but we want to make sure we have enough refreshments for everyone. Please RSVP if you plan to attend