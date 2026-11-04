From Family Song to Published Book: A Behind-the-Scenes Holiday Session

25 years ago, a frantic Christmas hunt for a tiny pink stuffed cat inspired a song. Decades later, that song became an award-winning children's book! Join local author and singer songwriter Pete Marksteiner at the Farmville Public Library on December 16 from 11:30AM - 12:30PM for an insider look at turning family memories into published stories.

PLEASE NOTE: This presentation is designed specifically for ADULTS (parents, grandparents, and aspiring writers). We’ll be discussing the "behind-the-scenes" side of holiday gift-giving, so keep the kiddos at home to protect the magic of Santa!

Questions? Contact Emma at erepp@farmvillenc.gov