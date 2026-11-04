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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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From Family Song to Published Book: A Behind-the-Scenes Holiday Session

From Family Song to Published Book: A Behind-the-Scenes Holiday Session

25 years ago, a frantic Christmas hunt for a tiny pink stuffed cat inspired a song. Decades later, that song became an award-winning children's book! Join local author and singer songwriter Pete Marksteiner at the Farmville Public Library on December 16 from 11:30AM - 12:30PM for an insider look at turning family memories into published stories.

PLEASE NOTE: This presentation is designed specifically for ADULTS (parents, grandparents, and aspiring writers). We’ll be discussing the "behind-the-scenes" side of holiday gift-giving, so keep the kiddos at home to protect the magic of Santa!

Questions? Contact Emma at erepp@farmvillenc.gov

Farmville Public Library
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026
Farmville Public Library
4276 W. Church St.
Farmville, North Carolina 27828
252-753-3355
library@farmvillenc.gov
farmvillelibrary.org