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Friends of the Maritime Museum Holiday Flotilla

Friends of the Maritime Museum Holiday Flotilla

Get ready to light up the waterfront!

Join the Friends of the Maritime Museum for their annual Holiday Flotilla, where the waterways come alive with holiday magic!

Watch as yachts, boats, kayaks and commercial vessels decked out in dazzling lights and festive decorations cruise along the Crystal Coast waterfront. Gather your family and friends, find the perfect viewing spot and enjoy a spectacular holiday parade on the water!

Morehead City Waterfront: 5:30 p.m.
Beaufort Waterfront: 6:15 p.m.

It’s a beloved holiday tradition you won’t want to miss! Come watch the Crystal Coast sparkle and celebrate the season with a spectacular parade on the water.

Beaufort NC
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Maritime Museum
252.728.1638
david@maritimefriends.org
https://maritimefriends.org/
Beaufort NC
Beaufort NC
Beaufort, North Carolina 28516
252-515-0708
beaufortwineandfood@gmail.com
https://www.beaufortwineandfood.org/gettickets