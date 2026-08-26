Escoffier Dinner Series Night 4!

A Taste of France, Right Here on the Crystal Coast!

Get ready for an unforgettable culinary adventure while supporting the next generation of talented chefs and hospitality professionals at Carteret Community College!

Join us for an extraordinary dining experience featuring the creativity and passion of students from the College’s Culinary Arts, Baking & Pastry Arts, and Hospitality Management programs. Every bite helps support an incredible educational opportunity that takes these aspiring culinary professionals all the way to France.

Each year, two to four exceptional students are selected for the once in a lifetime opportunity to spend five weeks in France training alongside master Escoffier Chefs. They return home with new skills, techniques, inspiration, and stories to share, and there is no better way to experience their newfound talents than at the highly anticipated Escoffier Chefs’ Dinners.

Come hungry, raise a glass, and prepare to be impressed as these rising culinary stars put their skills to the test. Your ticket does more than provide an exceptional evening of food. It helps make their journey to France possible and invests in the future of the culinary and hospitality industry.

Great food. Incredible talent. A taste of France. And a delicious way to make a difference.