End-of-Year Donor Drive for MAC

HELP SUPPORT

MAGNOLIA ARTS CENTER

DURING OUR END-OF-YEAR DONATION DRIVE!!!

Magnolia Arts Center would appreciate your help in ensuring a successful 2027 season. Please consider an end-of-year donation.

Producing a theater season is costly since the royalties for each show must be paid in full before we advertise or promote the show. The royalty total for the upcoming season is approximately $15,000.

Online donations may be submitted by visiting https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?donation=mac

Checks and money orders may be mailed to:

Magnolia Arts Center

P.O. Box 30792

Greenville, NC 27833

Magnolia Arts Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit (tax ID 203192311).