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Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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End-of-Year Donor Drive for MAC

End-of-Year Donor Drive for MAC

HELP SUPPORT
MAGNOLIA ARTS CENTER
DURING OUR END-OF-YEAR DONATION DRIVE!!!

Magnolia Arts Center would appreciate your help in ensuring a successful 2027 season. Please consider an end-of-year donation.

Producing a theater season is costly since the royalties for each show must be paid in full before we advertise or promote the show. The royalty total for the upcoming season is approximately $15,000.

Online donations may be submitted by visiting https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?donation=mac

Checks and money orders may be mailed to:

Magnolia Arts Center
P.O. Box 30792
Greenville, NC 27833
Magnolia Arts Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit (tax ID 203192311).

Magnolia Arts Center
$15-$20
01:12 PM - 12:59 AM, every day through Jan 01, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Magnolia Arts Center
(888) 622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
http://

Artist Group Info

kturnage46@yahoo.com
Magnolia Arts Center
1703 East 14th Street
Greenville, North Carolina 27858
(888)622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
https://magnoliaartscenter.com/