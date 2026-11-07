End-of-Year Donor Drive for MAC
End-of-Year Donor Drive for MAC
HELP SUPPORT
MAGNOLIA ARTS CENTER
DURING OUR END-OF-YEAR DONATION DRIVE!!!
Magnolia Arts Center would appreciate your help in ensuring a successful 2027 season. Please consider an end-of-year donation.
Producing a theater season is costly since the royalties for each show must be paid in full before we advertise or promote the show. The royalty total for the upcoming season is approximately $15,000.
Online donations may be submitted by visiting https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?donation=mac
Checks and money orders may be mailed to:
Magnolia Arts Center
P.O. Box 30792
Greenville, NC 27833
Magnolia Arts Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit (tax ID 203192311).
Magnolia Arts Center
$15-$20
01:12 PM - 12:59 AM, every day through Jan 01, 2027.
Event Supported By
Magnolia Arts Center
(888) 622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
Artist Group Info
kturnage46@yahoo.com
Magnolia Arts Center
1703 East 14th StreetGreenville, North Carolina 27858
(888)622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com