Emerge Gallery & Art Center's 25th Anniversary Celebration

Emerge's Staff and Board of Directors invite you to come reminisce on the last 25 years. We are excited to celebrate what makes Emerge and you are a part of that success.

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Time: 5:00pm - 7:00pm

The Greater Greenville Chamber, will have a 25th Anniversary Ribbon Cutting at 5:00pm.

Following the Ribbon Cutting, the Pitt County Arts Council Awards will be presented to the recipients.

Open House to follow.