Emerge Gallery & Art Center's 25th Anniversary Celebration
Emerge Gallery & Art Center's 25th Anniversary Celebration
Emerge's Staff and Board of Directors invite you to come reminisce on the last 25 years. We are excited to celebrate what makes Emerge and you are a part of that success.
Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026
Time: 5:00pm - 7:00pm
The Greater Greenville Chamber, will have a 25th Anniversary Ribbon Cutting at 5:00pm.
Following the Ribbon Cutting, the Pitt County Arts Council Awards will be presented to the recipients.
Open House to follow.
Emerge Gallery & Art Center
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
Emerge Gallery & Art Center
2525516947
info@emergegallery.com
Emerge Gallery & Art Center
404 Evans StreetGreenville, North Carolina 27858
2525516947
info@emergegallery.com