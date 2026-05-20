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New Bern, NC 28562

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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Emerge Gallery & Art Center's 25th Anniversary Celebration

Emerge Gallery & Art Center's 25th Anniversary Celebration

Emerge's Staff and Board of Directors invite you to come reminisce on the last 25 years. We are excited to celebrate what makes Emerge and you are a part of that success.

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026
Time: 5:00pm - 7:00pm

The Greater Greenville Chamber, will have a 25th Anniversary Ribbon Cutting at 5:00pm.
Following the Ribbon Cutting, the Pitt County Arts Council Awards will be presented to the recipients.
Open House to follow.

Emerge Gallery & Art Center
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026

Event Supported By

Emerge Gallery & Art Center
2525516947
info@emergegallery.com
www.emergegallery.com
Emerge Gallery & Art Center
404 Evans Street
Greenville, North Carolina 27858
2525516947
info@emergegallery.com
www.emergegallery.com