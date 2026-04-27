Emerald Isle Marathon Half Marathon & 5K
Emerald Isle Marathon Half Marathon & 5K
The annual Emerald Isle Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5K takes place each year in the scenic coastal town of Emerald Isle, North Carolina. The event highlights the area’s natural beauty with stunning oceanfront views and picturesque routes, bringing together runners, volunteers, and spectators for a day filled with athletic achievement and community spirit.
Emerald Isle
See website for prices.
07:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Emerald Isle
8700 Emerald DrEmerald Isle, North Carolina 28584
(252) 354-6350