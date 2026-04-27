Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

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Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Emerald Isle Marathon Half Marathon & 5K

Emerald Isle Marathon Half Marathon & 5K

The annual Emerald Isle Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5K takes place each year in the scenic coastal town of Emerald Isle, North Carolina. The event highlights the area’s natural beauty with stunning oceanfront views and picturesque routes, bringing together runners, volunteers, and spectators for a day filled with athletic achievement and community spirit.

Emerald Isle
See website for prices.
07:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
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Emerald Isle
8700 Emerald Dr
Emerald Isle, North Carolina 28584
(252) 354-6350
https://www.emeraldisle-nc.org/398/Emerald-Isle-St-Patricks-Festival