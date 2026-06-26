Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

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Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Emerald Fest Concert Series

Emerald Fest Concert Series

Emerald Fest in Emerald Isle is a family favorite summer tradition packed with live music, good vibes, and coastal fun. Bring your lawn chair, spread out with family and friends, and enjoy an evening filled with beach music, popular hits, and high energy performances that keep the crowd dancing and singing along. With a relaxed waterfront atmosphere and entertainment for all ages, Emerald Fest is the perfect way to spend a summer evening on the Crystal Coast. Come enjoy the music, make memories, and experience one of Emerald Isle's most beloved community events.

western regional access
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Aug 13, 2026.
western regional access
9803 Louise Drive
Emerald Isle, North Carolina 28594
https://www.emeraldisle-nc.org/calendar.aspx?CID=14,22