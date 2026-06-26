Emerald Fest Concert Series

Emerald Fest in Emerald Isle is a family favorite summer tradition packed with live music, good vibes, and coastal fun. Bring your lawn chair, spread out with family and friends, and enjoy an evening filled with beach music, popular hits, and high energy performances that keep the crowd dancing and singing along. With a relaxed waterfront atmosphere and entertainment for all ages, Emerald Fest is the perfect way to spend a summer evening on the Crystal Coast. Come enjoy the music, make memories, and experience one of Emerald Isle's most beloved community events.

