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Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Down East Holiday Show

Down East Holiday Show

Welcome to the 25th Annual Down East Holiday Show. We are so pleased to have you join us for this unique shopping experience featuring over 185 vendors with over 20 being new this year. There truly is something for everyone. The Down East Holiday Show is the Pitt Community College Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser. Over the past 24 years, we have been able to raise over $1.6 million to apply to student scholarships and educational activities. We cannot thank you the shoppers, vendors, volunteers, and sponsors enough for supporting the Pitt Community College Foundation and student success!

Greenville Convention Center
$10-$15
05:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pitt Community College Foundation
252-493-7496
jvogt@email.pittcc.edu
https://www.pittccfoundation.com/pcc-events/outdoor-living-tour/
Greenville Convention Center
303 SW Greenville Blvd.
Greenville, North Carolina 27834