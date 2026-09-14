Welcome to the 25th Annual Down East Holiday Show. We are so pleased to have you join us for this unique shopping experience featuring over 185 vendors with over 20 being new this year. There truly is something for everyone. The Down East Holiday Show is the Pitt Community College Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser. Over the past 24 years, we have been able to raise over $1.6 million to apply to student scholarships and educational activities. We cannot thank you the shoppers, vendors, volunteers, and sponsors enough for supporting the Pitt Community College Foundation and student success!