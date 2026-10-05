Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Festival

Join us November 1st on Middle Lane for Beaufort's Fourth Annual Day of the Dead Festival, sponsored by Beaufort Picture Show, Modelo and Middle Lane businesses. This free, fun, family-friendly event will run from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Don't miss this block party featuring authentic Mexican food and drink as well as vendors, a beer garden, cultural activities and a children's area all inspired by Mexico's Day of the Dead holiday. A special highlight of the Festival will be a touching display of ofrendas honoring lost loved ones. Orquesta K'che, a 12-piece band, will provide live Salsa music sure to get the crowd dancing! Dance instructors will also be on site for Latin dance lessons! There will also be a special free showing of Coco - an animated movie perfect for children and adults alike! Costumes are strongly encouraged for the event! Please contact Liz Kopf at lizkopf@gmail.com for more information or to create an ofrenda honoring lost loved ones.