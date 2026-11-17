DePue Brothers Band
DePue Brothers Band
The DePue Brothers Band is a bluegrass group featuring exceptional musicianship, tight vocal harmonies, and virtuosic fiddle playing. Grounded in classical training and professional orchestral work, their performances provide a mix of original songs and inventive arrangements of bluegrass classics, often highlighted by dynamic instrumentals and energetic stage presence. For this concert, the DePue Brothers will present “A Magical, Grassical Christmas”, an afternoon of holiday music with a bluegrass twist.
The Old Theater
$30
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Pamlico Musical Society [24508]
2526172125
pamlicomusic@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
DePue Brothers Band
The Old Theater
609 Broad StreetOriental, North Carolina 28571
oldtheaternews@gmail.com