The DePue Brothers Band is a bluegrass group featuring exceptional musicianship, tight vocal harmonies, and virtuosic fiddle playing. Grounded in classical training and professional orchestral work, their performances provide a mix of original songs and inventive arrangements of bluegrass classics, often highlighted by dynamic instrumentals and energetic stage presence. For this concert, the DePue Brothers will present “A Magical, Grassical Christmas”, an afternoon of holiday music with a bluegrass twist.