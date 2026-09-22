Day of The Dead

Come celebrate life, love, and the memories that live on at the Día de los Muertos Festival on Middle Lane in Beaufort, NC! This vibrant, family friendly celebration brings Mexican culture and tradition to life with authentic Mexican food, live music, colorful ofrendas, cultural activities, face painting, and plenty of festive fun for all ages.

Bring the whole family, dress up, paint your face, and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, flavors, and traditions of Día de los Muertos. Whether you are honoring someone special or simply looking for a fun way to experience this beautiful tradition, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Costumes and face paint are encouraged, so come ready to celebrate, make memories, and enjoy an unforgettable day filled with color, culture, music, and community!

