Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Day of The Dead

Day of The Dead

Come celebrate life, love, and the memories that live on at the Día de los Muertos Festival on Middle Lane in Beaufort, NC! This vibrant, family friendly celebration brings Mexican culture and tradition to life with authentic Mexican food, live music, colorful ofrendas, cultural activities, face painting, and plenty of festive fun for all ages.

Bring the whole family, dress up, paint your face, and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, flavors, and traditions of Día de los Muertos. Whether you are honoring someone special or simply looking for a fun way to experience this beautiful tradition, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Costumes and face paint are encouraged, so come ready to celebrate, make memories, and enjoy an unforgettable day filled with color, culture, music, and community!

Downtown Beaufort
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Beaufort Picture Show
info@beaufortpictureshow.com
beaufortpictureshow.org
Downtown Beaufort
252-728-7108
lizkopf@gmail.com
beaufortnc.com