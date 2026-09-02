Date Changed To Oct. 3 for Living History Day at Battlefieldpark

Due to expected excessive heat, and seeking the safest and best experience for both visitors and participants, the date for Living History Day has been changed to October 3rd 2026 from 8am to 4pm.

Have you ever wondered what life was like in your great-grandfathers time? Here is an opportunity to find out Join us as uniformed re-enactors from the 5th and 7th NC Infantry Regiments will set up a full period camp at New Bern Battlefield Park Saturday, October 3rd. It will be open to the public at no charge, from 8am to 4pm. Both Union and Confederate will be in camp. Visitors will be able to view several demonstrations an displays including a Civil War surgeons display, weapons display, Cavalry demonstration, and a artillery demonstration. The public is welcome to New Bern Battlefield Park at 300 Battlefield Trail October 3rd from 8am to 4pm. Activities will begin with 8:30am Roll Call and inspection followed at 9am by infantry drill. At 9:30am see an artillery demonstration. Afternoon activities will begin with 1:30pm infantry drill. At 3pm You'll see the trial of a deserter in the camp and at 3:30pm the artillery demonstration. For more information call the New Bern Historical Society at (252)638-8558