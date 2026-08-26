Step into the classroom and experience the next generation of culinary talent at Plates & Pours. Carteret Community College culinary students will showcase their skills through a buffet style global cuisine experience featuring international flavors, thoughtfully paired with wines selected to complement each offering. Every ticket supports hands on learning while celebrating the art of food and wine.

November 13: Wine Dinner with Michelin Starred Chef Pascal Coulon of Floyd's 1921 and Winemaker Tim Crow of Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards Going Coastal | 6 p.m.

Indulge in an unforgettable evening of fine dining at the Crystal Coast Wine Expo Wine Dinner. Michelin Starred Chef Pascal Coulon of Floyd's 1921 will create a multi course menu thoughtfully paired with wines from Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards Going Coastal and presented by winemaker Tim Crow. This intimate experience celebrates outstanding cuisine, exceptional wines, and the art of pairing them together.

Love what you taste? Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards Going Coastal will have bottles available for purchase so you can take your favorites home!

November 14: Chef & Cellar Experience

Join experienced chefs for a hands on cooking class where you'll create one of three featured dishes and discover how wines from Mountain Brook Vineyards perfectly complement every bite. Choose from:

Tuna Poke: A Hawaiian inspired dish featuring fresh tuna, vibrant vegetables, and bold seasonings that come together in a refreshing and flavorful culinary creation.

Chicken Saltimbocca: A classic Italian favorite made with tender chicken and a savory prosciutto cream sauce with mushrooms and peppers.

Poached Pear Frangipane Tart: A beautiful puff pastry tart layered with rich almond frangipane and topped with fresh seasonal poached pears for the perfect balance of elegance and flavor.

If you find a favorite wine during the class, Mountain Brook Vineyards will have bottles available for purchase throughout the event!