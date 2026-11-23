Crystal Coast Cancer Rehab Center 5k Fun Run & 1 Mile
Crystal Coast Cancer Rehab Center 5k Fun Run & 1 Mile
This annual event brings together cancer survivors, their families, and local runners for a fun and meaningful morning of fitness, encouragement, and community support. More than just a race, it celebrates the strength and resilience of those impacted by cancer while raising funds for an important local cause. All proceeds benefit the Crystal Coast Cancer Rehab Center, a local nonprofit that provides oncology specific exercise training to help cancer survivors regain strength, improve their well being, and overcome the physical and emotional challenges of cancer and its treatment.
Downtown Beaufort
08:00 AM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 27 Mar 2027