This annual event brings together cancer survivors, their families, and local runners for a fun and meaningful morning of fitness, encouragement, and community support. More than just a race, it celebrates the strength and resilience of those impacted by cancer while raising funds for an important local cause. All proceeds benefit the Crystal Coast Cancer Rehab Center, a local nonprofit that provides oncology specific exercise training to help cancer survivors regain strength, improve their well being, and overcome the physical and emotional challenges of cancer and its treatment.