Craven Golf Classic-Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain
Craven Golf Classic-Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain
Grag your team and hit the course for a great cause.
Team registrations are open for the Craven Golf Classic. Don't miss your chance to play and make an impact for local kids
Spots are filling up fast, register today https://www.cravengolfclassic.com
Emerald Golf Club
$600 per Team
11:30 AM - 05:45 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain
252-355-2345
info@bgccp.com
Emerald Golf Club
5000 Clubhouse DrNew Bern, North Carolina 28562
252-633-4440
proshop@emeraldgc.com