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Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Craven Golf Classic-Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain

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Craven Golf Classic-Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain

Grag your team and hit the course for a great cause.
Team registrations are open for the Craven Golf Classic. Don't miss your chance to play and make an impact for local kids
Spots are filling up fast, register today https://www.cravengolfclassic.com

Emerald Golf Club
$600 per Team
11:30 AM - 05:45 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain
252-355-2345
info@bgccp.com
www.bgccp.com
Emerald Golf Club
5000 Clubhouse Dr
New Bern, North Carolina 28562
252-633-4440
proshop@emeraldgc.com
www.emeraldgc.com