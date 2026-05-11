Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

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Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Available On Air Stations

Craven County Master Gardeners' Spring Plant Sale

Craven County Master Gardeners' Spring Plant Sale

Plants in pots ready for your garden, grown by Craven County Master Gardeners at their homes or in the Demonstration Gardens
Cash and Checks only

Craven County Cooperative Extension
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

Craven County Extension and Craven County Master Gardeners

Artist Group Info

rhonab451@gmail.com
Craven County Cooperative Extension
300 Industrial Drive
New Bern, North Carolina 28562