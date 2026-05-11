Craven County Master Gardeners' Spring Plant Sale
Craven County Master Gardeners' Spring Plant Sale
Plants in pots ready for your garden, grown by Craven County Master Gardeners at their homes or in the Demonstration Gardens
Cash and Checks only
Craven County Cooperative Extension
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Craven County Extension and Craven County Master Gardeners
Artist Group Info
rhonab451@gmail.com
Craven County Cooperative Extension
300 Industrial DriveNew Bern, North Carolina 28562