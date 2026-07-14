Bring the whole family for a day of fun, fitness, and unforgettable coastal views at the Core Sound Run! Choose from a scenic 10K, 5K, or 1-Mile Fun Run as you race through beautiful Harkers Island, one of North Carolina's most charming coastal communities. The adventure begins and ends "at the end of the road," where the breathtaking waters of Core Sound create the perfect backdrop for an exciting race day. Whether you're chasing a personal best or making memories with family and friends, the Core Sound Run is the perfect way to experience the beauty and spirit of the Crystal Coast.