Core Sound Chow Down
Core Sound Chow Down
Cooks from Down East and neighboring communities will bring several different recipes of stewed shrimp, clam chowder, seafood chowder, cornbread and more!
The "Core Sound Chow Down" judging will be led by seafood market and restaurant chefs from across eastern NC. Peruse Waterfowl Weekend vendors, along with this year's Gallery of Trees and the Museum's new decoy displays. Supper starts at 5:30.
Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center
See website for prices.
05:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center
1785 Island RdHarkers Island, North Carolina 28531
(252) 728-1500
info@coresoundrun.com