Cooks from Down East and neighboring communities will bring several different recipes of stewed shrimp, clam chowder, seafood chowder, cornbread and more!

The "Core Sound Chow Down" judging will be led by seafood market and restaurant chefs from across eastern NC. Peruse Waterfowl Weekend vendors, along with this year's Gallery of Trees and the Museum's new decoy displays. Supper starts at 5:30.