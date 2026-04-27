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Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Core Sound Chow Down

Core Sound Chow Down

Cooks from Down East and neighboring communities will bring several different recipes of stewed shrimp, clam chowder, seafood chowder, cornbread and more!

The "Core Sound Chow Down" judging will be led by seafood market and restaurant chefs from across eastern NC. Peruse Waterfowl Weekend vendors, along with this year's Gallery of Trees and the Museum's new decoy displays. Supper starts at 5:30.

Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center
See website for prices.
05:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center
1785 Island Rd
Harkers Island, North Carolina 28531
(252) 728-1500
info@coresoundrun.com
http://www.coresoundrun.com