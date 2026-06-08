Community Paper Quilt
Community Paper Quilt
Join us in preserving the identity of our unique local culture by helping to create a community paper quilt.
All supplies will be provided. Please call the Information Services Department at 252.527.7066 ext. 134 for more information or to register.
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Neuse Regional Libraries
2525277066
nrl@neuselibrary.org
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org