Collective Impact: NC Anti-trafficking Conference June 16

The one-day conference will feature leaders in the anti-trafficking field across North Carolina including keynote speaker, Kiricka Yarbough Smith, a leader in the NC anti-human trafficking movement. Yarbough Smith will lead a discussion on how collaborative efforts can lead to real change in North Carolina.

Other featured speakers will include Hannah Arrowood, President of the Charlotte Metro Human Trafficking Task Force, Halley Markel, Coordinator for the NC Demand Reduction Task Force, Kasi Walker, Director of anti-Human Trafficking Initiatives for Safe Alliance, and Caroline Cleveland, Vice President of Community Outreach for Goodwill Industries of Eastern NC.

Coalition partners, service providers, educators, and community leaders will come together to share resources and provide expert insight on how we can strengthen North Carolina’s collaborative response to human trafficking. An exposition of agency tables and displays will be available so participants can connect with colleagues in the field. This event will be an excellent opportunity to network and learn more about this fast-growing criminal industry.

You can view full conference details including how to buy tickets, available sponsorships, and tabling opportunities at NCCAHT.org/conference.

This event is open to the public. Speakers are available for interviews before and after the event.

Contact Kara Griffin at Karagogreen@gmail.com for more information.

IF YOU SEE SOMETHING SUSPICIOUS, REPORT IT: Call 911 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888 373-7888 HELPLINE and HOTLINE

