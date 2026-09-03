CCRW: Water Quality for Fisheries Symposium

The Water Quality for Fisheries Symposium is an annual event hosted by Coastal Carolina Riverwatch that provides a collaborative forum for sharing recent research, infrastructure best management practices, policy development, restoration and resilience projects, and advocacy that protects the quality of water and quality of life in coastal North Carolina.

The 2026 Water Quality for Fisheries Symposium has been rescheduled to January 28 and 29, 2027, at Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center in Jacksonville, North Carolina. This date change was made in response to feedback from fishermen and members of the coastal fisheries community who shared that October can be difficult because of active fishing seasons, demanding work schedules, weather windows, family responsibilities, and other fall meetings and events.

Moving the symposium to late January is intended to make it easier for more fishermen to attend, participate in discussions, and share their lived experience about the water quality issues affecting fisheries, seafood, and working waterfronts. Their voices are essential to this event, and the symposium is strongest when fishermen, researchers, agency partners, local governments, students, advocates, and community members are able to come together to work toward practical solutions.

Bringing the symposium to Onslow County reflects the strong leadership and engagement shown during the 2025 event, including participation from multiple Onslow County Commissioners who attended sessions, listened to fishermen and researchers, and took part in discussions about water quality and fisheries impacts.