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Cape Carteret Fall Festival

Cape Carteret Fall Festival

The 2026 Fall Festival is set for Saturday, October 31 at Community Park behind Town Hall, and Town staff are busy preparing for the Town's signature annual special event.

This year's event includes a partnership with Cape Carteret Baptist Church, who will offer a "trunk or treat" and children's games and activities during the Fall Festival.

Cape Carteret Community Park
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Cape Carteret Community Park
102 Dolphin St
Cape Carteret, North Carolina 28584
https://www.townofcapecarteret.org/recreation-water-access/page/fall-festival-0