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Cannon Day at Fort Macon State Park

Cannon Day at Fort Macon State Park

Bring the whole family to Fort Macon and experience the boom of history in action. Kids love this exciting cannon firing demonstration where visitors can discover how the fort's massive cannons were loaded, aimed, and fired during the Civil War era. Watch the fort come alive as costumed interpreters share stories, answer questions, and demonstrate the power of these historic weapons. It is a fun, educational, and unforgettable experience for all ages.

Cannon firing demonstrations are held at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. Come early, grab a good viewing spot, and get ready for a blast from the past.

Check the website for the full schedule of events.

Fort Macon State Park
10:30 AM - 03:30 PM, every day through Sep 05, 2026.
Fort Macon State Park
2303 E Fort Macon Rd
Atlantic Beach, North Carolina 28512
https://www.ncparks.gov/state-parks/fort-macon-state-park