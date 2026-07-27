Building Bridges Marriage Ministry
Building Bridges Marriage Ministry
An eight part journey of learning how to build a stronger and lasting marriage, exceptional engagements, and rejuvenated relationships. Beginning Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 6:30PM. Improved communication, building trust, intimacy, respect, understanding, and forgiveness, are just a few of the areas we will discuss help you build a stronger relationship.
Looking forward to see you there!
Maranatha SDA Church
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Maranatha SDA Church
7709123634
maranathasdachurch28@gmail.com
Maranatha SDA Church
501 East 6th StreetWashington, North Carolina 27889
(252) 833-0718
maranathasdachurch28@gmail.com