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New Bern, NC 28562

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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Building Bridges Marriage Ministry

Building Bridges Marriage Ministry

An eight part journey of learning how to build a stronger and lasting marriage, exceptional engagements, and rejuvenated relationships. Beginning Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 6:30PM. Improved communication, building trust, intimacy, respect, understanding, and forgiveness, are just a few of the areas we will discuss help you build a stronger relationship.
Looking forward to see you there!

Maranatha SDA Church
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Maranatha SDA Church
7709123634
maranathasdachurch28@gmail.com
washingtonmaranathanc.adventistchurch.org
Maranatha SDA Church
501 East 6th Street
Washington, North Carolina 27889
(252) 833-0718
maranathasdachurch28@gmail.com
washingtonmaranathanc.adventistchurch.org