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Boating on Local Waters, Where to Go and What to Know

Boating on Local Waters, Where to Go and What to Know

Getting around on local waters, routes to favorite overnight and day destinations. How to use local navigation aids and pilotage.

North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

America's Boating Club of the Crystal Coast
abc-cc.org
North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort
315 Front Street
Beaufort, North Carolina 28516
(252) 504-7744
cyndi.brown@ncdcr.gov
http://www.ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com