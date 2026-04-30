Boating on Local Waters, Where to Go and What to Know
Boating on Local Waters, Where to Go and What to Know
Getting around on local waters, routes to favorite overnight and day destinations. How to use local navigation aids and pilotage.
North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
America's Boating Club of the Crystal Coast
North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort
315 Front StreetBeaufort, North Carolina 28516
(252) 504-7744
cyndi.brown@ncdcr.gov