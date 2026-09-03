BINGO & Blessings - a fundraiser for Hesed Place

Gather in gratitude at Hesed Place’s fundraiser—Bingo & Blessings!

Celebrate the season with a warm, joy-filled evening at the Hesed Place Journey Center—where connection, laughter, and a little friendly competition come together, and winning is just a number away!

Every ticket directly supports the mission of Hesed Place, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing trauma-informed resources, community, and a path toward healing for adults navigating life’s challenges.

Come for the fun. Stay for the impact.

PRIZES include cash and gifts!

- Date: Friday, November 13

- Time: Doors open at 6:30 PM | BINGO begins at 7:00 PM

- Location: Hesed Place Journey Center 2619 Trent Road, New Bern

- Tickets available at the door if event is not sold out

- Additional BINGO books available for purchase online or at the event

- Food & beverages available for purchase*

- Beer and wine available for purchase**

All proceeds are reinvested directly into providing support in our community.

Thank you for supporting this work—your impact truly matters.

Together, we’re creating a more compassionate, connected community.

* Food & Beverage Policy: Outside food and drinks are not permitted. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, and every purchase directly supports our mission. Thank you for helping us make a difference!

**Enjoy Responsibly: Our goal is to create a space of connection, dignity, and joy for all. Hesed Place events are family-friendly, and we ask that all guests drink responsibly. Intoxication or disruptive behavior may result in removal from the event.

We appreciate your help in maintaining the welcoming and positive atmosphere we’ve worked to create.