Beyond the Page: Makers & Memory
Beyond the Page: Makers & Memory
Join us for our fourth and final session in our Beyond the Page series on Saturday, June 20 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. ECU Teaching Assistant Professor, writer, and historian Angela Raper will be presenting.
Admission is free. Call the Information Services Department at 252.527.7066 ext. 134 for more info or to register.
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
UN-Artworks
252-221-5818
un.artlover@gmail.com
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org