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Bethel Pitt Stop Mural Dedicatoin

Bethel Pitt Stop Mural Dedicatoin

The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge is proud to announce the creation of a mural on the Bethel Pitt Stop Building. The new mural will commence on August 2, 2026, and upon completion, be dedicated on Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10:00am at 7439 Main Street in Bethel, NC.

The Bethel Pitt Stop Mural Project is a privately funded public arts project administered by the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge. The request for qualifications received more than 30 applicants, the majority from NC. The selection committee sought artwork that reflects Bethel’s past, present, and future dreams of the community. Three selected artists gathered feedback and inspiration from the community during a Town Hall event on April 10, submitting their final designs a few weeks later.

Bethel Pitt Stop
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Mon, 10 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Emerge Gallery & Art Center
2525516947
info@emergegallery.com
www.emergegallery.com

Artist Group Info

Max Dowdle
https://ncpublicart.com/about/
Bethel Pitt Stop
7439 Main Street
Bethel, North Carolina