Beaufort Choral Society Christmas Concert
Beaufort Choral Society Christmas Concert
Celebrate the warmth and wonder of the season with the Beaufort County Choral Society as they present “All is Bright: The Light and Joy of Christmas.” This radiant holiday concert will fill the air with festive harmonies, timeless carols, and the spirit of togetherness that makes Christmas shine.
Historic Turnage Theatre
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Beaufort County Choral Society
(330) 730-3780
wthienpont@suddenlink.net
Artist Group Info
eileenlettick@gmail.com
Historic Turnage Theatre
150 W MAIN STWashington, North Carolina 27889-4944
2529462504
debra@artsofthepamlico.org