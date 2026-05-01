Author Visit: Michael K. Brantley

Author and Barton College professor Michael Brantley is visiting the Library to discuss his latest book "Otway Burns: Tar Heel Privateer, Legislator, and Naval Hero of the War of 1812". This book tells of the remarkable life of a man who wreaked havoc on British shipping, cast key votes to establish counties, helped build Fort Macon and constructed the first steamboat built in North Carolina.

We encourage you to register in advance online or by calling the Library at 252-753-3355. All are welcome to attend this free event!

Questions? Contact Emma at erepp@farmvillenc.gov.