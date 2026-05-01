Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Author Visit: Michael K. Brantley

Author Visit: Michael K. Brantley

Author and Barton College professor Michael Brantley is visiting the Library to discuss his latest book "Otway Burns: Tar Heel Privateer, Legislator, and Naval Hero of the War of 1812". This book tells of the remarkable life of a man who wreaked havoc on British shipping, cast key votes to establish counties, helped build Fort Macon and constructed the first steamboat built in North Carolina.

We encourage you to register in advance online or by calling the Library at 252-753-3355. All are welcome to attend this free event!

Questions? Contact Emma at erepp@farmvillenc.gov.

Farmville Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Farmville Public Library
252-753-3355
cwidney@farmvillenc.gov
farmvillelibrary.org
Farmville Public Library
4276 W. Church St.
Farmville, North Carolina 27828
252-753-3355
library@farmvillenc.gov
farmvillelibrary.org