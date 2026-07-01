Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

August Reign of Terror - New Bern Historical Society Lunch & Learn

August Reign of Terror - New Bern Historical Society Lunch & Learn

August Reign of Terror, 1781
Historian Dennis Harper at Lunch & Learn August 27

Join the New Bern Historical Society for Lunch & Learn at 11:30am on Thursday, August 27 at Carolina Colours Pavilion as they host author and historian Dennis Harper to learn about this frightening time in our history.
On January 28, 1781, Maj. James H. Craig, with his British forces, captured the town of Wilmington. His mission was to establish a supply base for Lt. Gen. Charles Cornwallis’s army as they continued their southern campaign into North Carolina. Major Craig’s most notable military expedition was his punitive raid that began on August 1, 1781, when he left Wilmington and headed to Duplin County. From there, he led his troops toward New Bern, skirmishing along the way with militia. In his program author Dennis Harper will discuss Craig's activities over 10 months of occupation of Wilmington, NC which includes 5 skirmishes in Jones County, the ransacking of New Bern in Craven County, the deaths of Capt. John Gordon and Dr. Alexander Gaston and much more.
Executive Director, Anthony Giardino is excited about this presentation. “Dennis Harper brings us a thrilling Revolutionary War story that not many are aware of. Be sure to get your reservations early!”
Prepaid reservations for Lunch & Learn are required. Online reservations open July 13 for members, July 15 for non-members. The cost is $25 for Historical Society members, and $28 for nonmembers, which includes a buffet meal format. Go to www.NewBernHistorical.org or call 252-638-8558.

Carolina Colours Pavilion
$25-$28
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Bern Historical Society
12526388558
adminoffice@newbernhistorical.org
New Bern Historical Society [15829]
Carolina Colours Pavilion
3300 Waterscape Way
New Bern, North Carolina 28562