August Reign of Terror - New Bern Historical Society Lunch & Learn

August Reign of Terror, 1781

Historian Dennis Harper at Lunch & Learn August 27

Join the New Bern Historical Society for Lunch & Learn at 11:30am on Thursday, August 27 at Carolina Colours Pavilion as they host author and historian Dennis Harper to learn about this frightening time in our history.

On January 28, 1781, Maj. James H. Craig, with his British forces, captured the town of Wilmington. His mission was to establish a supply base for Lt. Gen. Charles Cornwallis’s army as they continued their southern campaign into North Carolina. Major Craig’s most notable military expedition was his punitive raid that began on August 1, 1781, when he left Wilmington and headed to Duplin County. From there, he led his troops toward New Bern, skirmishing along the way with militia. In his program author Dennis Harper will discuss Craig's activities over 10 months of occupation of Wilmington, NC which includes 5 skirmishes in Jones County, the ransacking of New Bern in Craven County, the deaths of Capt. John Gordon and Dr. Alexander Gaston and much more.

Executive Director, Anthony Giardino is excited about this presentation. “Dennis Harper brings us a thrilling Revolutionary War story that not many are aware of. Be sure to get your reservations early!”

Prepaid reservations for Lunch & Learn are required. Online reservations open July 13 for members, July 15 for non-members. The cost is $25 for Historical Society members, and $28 for nonmembers, which includes a buffet meal format. Go to www.NewBernHistorical.org or call 252-638-8558.

