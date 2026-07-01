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Auditions for New Bern Ghostwalk

Auditions for New Bern Ghostwalk

Feeling Ghostly? Need Some Spirit?
Audition August 1 for Historical Society’s Fall Ghostwalk

The New Bern Historical Society is looking for a few good ghosts. Whether you are a spirited novice or have lots of ghostly experience, the Historical Society wants you to portray the historic characters in this year’s Ghostwalk. Ghostwalk brings to life noted personalities from New Bern’s past who tell their stories. There’s no need to worry though, all the apparitions in these stories are from the pages of history, not from science fiction. Each year a new and different batch of spirits appear. Auditions will be on Saturday, August 1, 11am-1 pm at the Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern.

The Historical Society is looking for volunteers, both men and women to play the phantom roles. All the roles are adult characters, but responsible teens with a parent are invited to audition to play the adult roles. Executive Director, Anthony Giardino explains “Whether you are a veteran actor or new to the stage, we would love to have you come out for this fun and exciting New Bern tradition.” No preparation is necessary. Participants will be asked to read from scripts. Those selected as ghosts will learn a script and participate in at least 5 rehearsals prior to Ghostwalk. They will perform at one of the many ghost sites including Cedar Grove Cemetery or historic porches, for all three nights. There are also some non-speaking roles available. Let us know if you are interested in those. Ghostwalk will take place the evenings of October 22-24, 2026.

If you are interested in participating in one of New Bern’s premier events as one of the ghostly specters from history, be sure to be at the Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street at 11am on Saturday, August 1. For more information, call or email the New Bern Historical Society office at 252-638-8558, adminoffice@newbernhistorical.org.

Attmore-Oliver House, New Bern Historical Society
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

New Bern Historical Society
12526388558
adminoffice@newbernhistorical.org
New Bern Historical Society [15829]
Attmore-Oliver House, New Bern Historical Society
511 Broad St
New Bern, North Carolina 28560
2526388558
adminoffice@newbernhistorical.org
http://NewBernHistorical.org